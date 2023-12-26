Henry school board approves attendance zones

New attendance zones for four elementary schools were approved by the Henry County Board of Education at its Dec. 11 regular meeting.

The proposed new zones for Bethlehem, Birch Creek, Oakland and Wesley Lakes schools were unveiled for public review in November, and officials said a large number of informational initiatives took place to let the public know and solicit feedback.

Only two comments from the public were submitted as a result of these public informational meetings, officials said. The entire process was made necessary because of the upcoming opening of Birch Creek Elementary, the district’s newest school, in the fall of 2024.