Henry school board approves $3.6 million deal

The Henry County Board of Education approved a $3.6 million expenditure to renew the necessary license agreements to retain the security management tools for the district’s massive computer networks.
To continue the agreement with Cisco for five years, the board approved five annually renewing agreements in accordance with state law. This is an E-SPLOST expense, according to officials.
Also renewed at a cost of just over $150,000 is the district’s student information and parent portal software system known as Infinite Campus. This platform is the district’s primary system for the management of student data including grading, transcripts, scheduling, behavior and attendance. It is a general fund expenditure.
Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.
