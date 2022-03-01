Henry school board approves $3.6 million deal

To continue the agreement with Cisco for five years, the board approved five annually renewing agreements in accordance with state law. This is an E-SPLOST expense, according to officials.

Also renewed at a cost of just over $150,000 is the district’s student information and parent portal software system known as Infinite Campus. This platform is the district’s primary system for the management of student data including grading, transcripts, scheduling, behavior and attendance. It is a general fund expenditure.