Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Henry school board approves $3.6 million deal

Computer expenditures for the school district were approved.

caption arrowCaption
Computer expenditures for the school district were approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
6 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education approved a $3.6 million expenditure to renew the necessary license agreements to retain the security management tools for the district’s massive computer networks.

To continue the agreement with Cisco for five years, the board approved five annually renewing agreements in accordance with state law. This is an E-SPLOST expense, according to officials.

Also renewed at a cost of just over $150,000 is the district’s student information and parent portal software system known as Infinite Campus. This platform is the district’s primary system for the management of student data including grading, transcripts, scheduling, behavior and attendance. It is a general fund expenditure.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Stockbridge police HQ to get renovation
Stockbridge employees get vaccine incentive pay
Anglyn appointed Henry commissioner
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top