Henry school board acquiring buses

Ten new buses will be coming to the Henry County school district with the help of state money. The Henry County Board of Education voted at its June 14 regular meeting to approve the acquisition of four 72-passenger buses and six 48-passenger special needs buses, all of which are air conditioned.
Through a state contract with Yancey Bus Sales, the total cost of the acquisition is $1,047,600 with reimbursement from the Georgia Department of Education expected to be $772,200. The total cost to the district is $275,400. Officials said they were notified in March about the receipt of state funds for the buses, which they expect to be on the road in late fall. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.