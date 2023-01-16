Henry P&Z meeting scrapped due to bad weather

The most recent scheduled meeting of the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board, planned for Jan. 12, was postponed due to severe weather in the area at that time. County officials have not yet announced when the agenda items for that meeting will be heard.
Those items include a rezoning request, conditional use request and proposed comprehensive plan amendment for 166 acres at the intersection of Old Kelleytown Road and Kibbee Road, to allow a conservation subdivision and low-density residential development.
Also on that agenda was a rezoning for 2.7 acres on Moseley Road north of Bennington Drive for three single-family residences.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
