Henry park master plan in the works

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 16 regular meeting to approve $265,000 in funding for a new comprehensive master plan for the county’s parks and recreational facilities. Perez Planning + Design was selected to build the master plan and has been given a 290-day timeline to complete its work.

Officials said that once completed, the plan will make Henry County eligible for a Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) certification, a national distinction held by just 13 municipalities in Georgia and a new avenue for possible federal funding opportunities. This will be the first such comprehensive plan drafted since 1974, according to officials.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
