Henry park master plan in the works

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 16 regular meeting to approve $265,000 in funding for a new comprehensive master plan for the county’s parks and recreational facilities. Perez Planning + Design was selected to build the master plan and has been given a 290-day timeline to complete its work.
Officials said that once completed, the plan will make Henry County eligible for a Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) certification, a national distinction held by just 13 municipalities in Georgia and a new avenue for possible federal funding opportunities. This will be the first such comprehensive plan drafted since 1974, according to officials.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
