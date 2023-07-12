BreakingNews
Henry meetings canceled, rescheduled

Henry County
The Henry County Board of Commissioners canceled its meeting scheduled for July 6. Typically the board meets on the first Tuesday morning of each month, but that fell on the July 4 holiday this month. The commissioners are next scheduled to meet July 18 at 6:30 p.m. for their regular monthly evening meeting.

Two special called meetings to address the county’s new millage rate are set for July 25, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board’s meeting that was originally set for July 13 was rescheduled for July 20 at 6:30 p.m. All of these meetings are typically telecast on local cable television as well as the county’s website, co.henry.ga.us.

