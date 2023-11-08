Henry leaders talk SPLOST extension

The prospective timetable for the next renewal of Henry County’s special-purpose local option sales tax was presented to the Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 17 regular meeting. Officials stressed that any future referendum would be to extend the current one-cent tax, which is used to fund capital projects in the county and is set to expire in early 2025.
A seven-member committee is to be appointed first, with county staff assembling a proposed project list by the end of 2023. That will be followed by a series of public meetings as well as a joint meeting with the four cities next summer to build consensus around the final project list, which would be approved in time to be on the ballot in November of 2024.
