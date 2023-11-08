Henry leaders talk SPLOST extension

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
38 minutes ago

The prospective timetable for the next renewal of Henry County’s special-purpose local option sales tax was presented to the Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 17 regular meeting. Officials stressed that any future referendum would be to extend the current one-cent tax, which is used to fund capital projects in the county and is set to expire in early 2025.

A seven-member committee is to be appointed first, with county staff assembling a proposed project list by the end of 2023. That will be followed by a series of public meetings as well as a joint meeting with the four cities next summer to build consensus around the final project list, which would be approved in time to be on the ballot in November of 2024.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Timothy D. Easley/AP

The Jolt: Democrats dominate Election Day despite angst over Biden1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig causing major delays on I-285 South in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’
9h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
22m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
22m ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc

TORPY: Poll says voters don’t want Beltline rail. But plan chugs along
3h ago
The Latest

Henry graduation rates improve
1h ago
Henry board updates land use map
Stockbridge seniors to get sanitation fee discount
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

UPDATE: Local Election Results from Tuesday
GOP presidential hopefuls prepare to debate as the political landscape shifts
2h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top