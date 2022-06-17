Henry flood plain study update on the way

Henry County is using $2.284 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund an update of the county’s flood plain study.
The Board of Commissioners approved the move at its June 7 regular meeting.
In unrelated county business, the board rejected an appeal of a recent Zoning Advisory Board decision and upheld the denial of a variance request regarding 14.9 acres on the south side of Stone Road. The applicant had requested relief from development standards, specifically the reduction of the road frontage requirement for a flag lot.
The vote to uphold the denial was 4-2 with Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas in opposition.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest