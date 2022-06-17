ajc logo
Henry flood plain study update on the way

More than $2 million in ARPA funds have been allocated for this project.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Henry County is using $2.284 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund an update of the county’s flood plain study.

The Board of Commissioners approved the move at its June 7 regular meeting.

In unrelated county business, the board rejected an appeal of a recent Zoning Advisory Board decision and upheld the denial of a variance request regarding 14.9 acres on the south side of Stone Road. The applicant had requested relief from development standards, specifically the reduction of the road frontage requirement for a flag lot.

The vote to uphold the denial was 4-2 with Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas in opposition.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
