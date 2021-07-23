ajc logo
Henry County zoning board gives nod to rezoning request

Rezoning has been recommended for property on Elliott Road.
Rezoning has been recommended for property on Elliott Road.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its July 8 regular meeting to recommend that a 42-acre site at 565 Elliott Road in McDonough be rezoned to allow a single-family residential subdivision on sewer, and also to grant a conditional use request for the same property to permit a conservation subdivision. That action came with a stipulation that the site be limited to 50 lots with a 15,000-square-foot minimum lot size and a 100-foot minimum lot width. The rezoning recommendation included a 2,400-square-foot minimum house size.

The Board of Commissioners will make the final decision on the rezoning at a future meeting. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

