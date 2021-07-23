Henry County zoning board gives nod to rezoning request

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its July 8 regular meeting to recommend that a 42-acre site at 565 Elliott Road in McDonough be rezoned to allow a single-family residential subdivision on sewer, and also to grant a conditional use request for the same property to permit a conservation subdivision. That action came with a stipulation that the site be limited to 50 lots with a 15,000-square-foot minimum lot size and a 100-foot minimum lot width. The rezoning recommendation included a 2,400-square-foot minimum house size.