Henry County zoning board approves variance requests

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 11 regular meeting to approve a variance request regarding a 21.36-acre site on Campground Road to eliminate the requirement for a second entrance to a proposed subdivision. The property was zoned PD in the early 2000s as part of the original Eagle’s Landing planned development but has never been developed. The variance was required because the original 2003 development agreement governing the site has expired.
The ZAB also approved a variance request for a 1.64-acre site on Cotton Indian Creek Road, so that the minimum front yard setback can be reduced from 75 to 50 feet. The property is currently undeveloped. County staff recommended approval because of extensive floodplain on the property and the relatively steep slopes on the rear of the site.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.