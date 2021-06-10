Henry County water authority adds additional customer drive-thru lane

Officials said that the HCWA was averaging around 1,500 drive-thru customers per month prior to last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, but that number jumped to 1,750 per month when the building was closed to the public. The added drive-thru lane replaces a self-service kiosk that was previously located there, and officials said the renovation has improved wait times significantly. Online bill payments have increased about 6 percent since the pandemic began, while walk-in traffic has dropped by two-thirds.

Information: hcwa.com.