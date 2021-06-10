ajc logo
X

Henry County water authority adds additional customer drive-thru lane

The Henry County Water Authority has added drive-thru access for customers.
The Henry County Water Authority has added drive-thru access for customers.

Henry County | 58 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Water Authority has made a major adjustment at its headquarters building in McDonough that officials said has improved service and saved money. A second drive-thru lane has been installed for customers who prefer to do business with the authority that way.

Officials said that the HCWA was averaging around 1,500 drive-thru customers per month prior to last year’s COVID-19 shutdown, but that number jumped to 1,750 per month when the building was closed to the public. The added drive-thru lane replaces a self-service kiosk that was previously located there, and officials said the renovation has improved wait times significantly. Online bill payments have increased about 6 percent since the pandemic began, while walk-in traffic has dropped by two-thirds.

Information: hcwa.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top