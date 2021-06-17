Henry County vies for state road safety funds

Up to $209,418 in additional state funding could be coming to improve the safety of Henry County’s roads. The Board of Commissioners voted at its June 2 regular meeting to authorize a Georgia Department of Transportation 2021 State Funded Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Safety Action Plan application, utilizing a program for which the state DOT has targeted funds in its FY2021 supplemental budget for safety improvements.
The county DOT identified five potential roads as required for the application process and will likely add roads to that list. The money would be used for striping, marking, placement of raised reflectors and possible replacement or additional signage, according to officials. A 30-percent county match is required.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.