Henry County transit services scaled back

Henry County government officials announced that transit services in the county would be reduced effective Aug. 4 until further notice due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases locally. According to a statement posted Aug. 5 on the county’s official Facebook page, Henry County Transit will only be providing critical medical transport for dialysis patients, doctor appointments and work-related trips.
The move came one day after the Henry County Board of Commissioners issued a local state of emergency at its most recent regular meeting. The reduction in transit service is temporary and county officials will communicate future changes to the public on the county’s website and social media accounts. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.