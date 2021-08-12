ajc logo
X

Henry County transit services scaled back

Henry County Transit has reduced service temporarily.
Caption
Henry County Transit has reduced service temporarily.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Henry County government officials announced that transit services in the county would be reduced effective Aug. 4 until further notice due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases locally. According to a statement posted Aug. 5 on the county’s official Facebook page, Henry County Transit will only be providing critical medical transport for dialysis patients, doctor appointments and work-related trips.

The move came one day after the Henry County Board of Commissioners issued a local state of emergency at its most recent regular meeting. The reduction in transit service is temporary and county officials will communicate future changes to the public on the county’s website and social media accounts. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News
1
Stockbridge council addresses development plan
2
Mays joins expanded Henry County water authority board
3
Henry County school district tightens COVID restrictions
4
State of emergency issued in Henry County
5
Piedmont Henry Hospital alters visitor policy
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top