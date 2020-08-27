Henry County top teacher semifinalists named

Six semifinalists have been named by Henry County Schools for the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year award. After each of the district’s 52 schools named its top teacher for the year just before the start of summer break, the field was recent narrowed to the following educators: Laura Lamb, Rock Spring Elementary; Tabatha Wesley, Timber Ridge Elementary; Deborah Sechrist, Dutchtown Middle; Melanie Kellam, McDonough Middle; Yetta Smith, Hampton High; and James Forsythe, Luella High.