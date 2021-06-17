ajc logo
X

Henry County to receive second round of ERAP funds

Money is coming to Henry County for rental assistance.
Money is coming to Henry County for rental assistance.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County is getting another $5,586,629 in federal funds to provide residents with rental and utility assistance. The second installment of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was officially accepted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its June 2 regular meeting.

Municipalities with a population of 200,000 or more are eligible to receive this money, part of the $2.3 trillion federal spending bill passed in December. The program will be managed at the county level by a third-party provider, separate from the first ERAP project already underway and also managed by a third party. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top