Henry County to get $50K in emergency management funds

Henry County is receiving a $50,000 share of the more than $9 million available for the state of Georgia through the Emergency Management Performance Grant with the state’s Emergency Management Agency. It was officially approved by a vote of the Board of Commissioners at its Aug. 4 regular meeting.
The county had previously been allocated as much as $100,000 but that amount has been reduced because of “Henry County’s safety and preparedness initiatives and performance, relative to the state’s overall needs,” according to officials. Funding criteria was formerly based on population but now is mostly comprised of priority areas for improvements based on lessons learned from recent disasters.