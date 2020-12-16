Henry County to apply for transit funds

Henry County is applying to participate for the 32nd year in the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 5311 Rural Transportation program to receive operating and capital assistance commonly offered to rural transit programs. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 1 regular meeting to apply for the FY2020 version of the program. According to a staff report, the county can apply for up to $1,580,824 with half of that money coming as federal reimbursement, and the county has the local share in its budget.