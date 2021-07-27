Henry County stormwater equipment purchase approved

A three-year plan approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its July 7 regular meeting will allow for the lease/purchase acquisition of three new sweeper vehicles for the stormwater department at a total cost of $652,204. County officials said the purchase was necessary because the existing sweeper breaks down frequently, causing delays to needed work throughout the county.
In other business, the board approved utility relocation for a project on Scarborough Road at a cost of $13,213 as well as an amended agreement with one of its healthcare providers that will allow retired county employees to utilize the county’s wellness center. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.