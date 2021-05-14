Henry County sidewalk repair deal approved

According to a county staff report, the work has traditionally been done by demolishing the damaged sidewalk, removing the debris and replacing the section with new concrete. Instead, the county will utilize a Georgia company’s proprietary method of doing the repairs without demolishing and replacing entire sections, which is also expected to be more cost-effective. Because Henry County is continually growing and adding more sidewalks, the county DOT has received an increased number of calls, reports, and emails regarding the damage done to them, according to officials.

