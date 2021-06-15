Henry County senior centers ready to reopen

Three of Henry County’s senior centers are finally reopening to the public, albeit in a very limited fashion, after months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials announced on the county’s official Facebook page that the Bear Creek center in Hampton, the Locust Grove center, and the Hidden Valley center on the northern end of the county reopened on June 7. Hours of operation are 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Drive-thru lunches continue to be served 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with no meals served for consumption in the centers.