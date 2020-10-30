Henry County secures grant money for elections

The Henry County Board of Commissioners convened Oct. 26 for a special called meeting and voted unanimously to accept a $487,793 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to provide resources that are intended to make the voting process more safe and secure for voters, poll workers and election officials.
Ameika Pitts, the county’s elections and voter registration director, presented the board with the resolution to accept the grant and detailed the various ways the money could be spent, from funds for poll worker compensation to cleaning materials to be used on voting equipment. There is no local match required, and funds must be expended by Dec. 31.