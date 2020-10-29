Henry County Schools names 2020 top teacher

James Forsythe was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year for Henry County Schools. He is a teacher in the exceptional student education department at Luella High School.
The announcement came Oct. 22 during the district’s annual ceremony which took place this year at the new Fairview performing arts center. Forsythe has been teaching 12 years in the district. He received cash and prizes, including funds for professional development conferences, totaling more than $5,000.
The other finalists for the award were Melanie Kellam of McDonough Middle School and Tabatha Wesley of Timber Ridge Elementary School. They received more than $2,000 each.
The semifinalists — Laura Lamb of Rock Spring Elementary School, Debbie Sechrist of Dutchtown Middle School, and Yetta Smith of Hampton High School — received items valued at more than $1,000.
All 52 Teacher of the Year winners from individual schools were honored at the event.