Henry County Schools names 2020 top teacher

The announcement came Oct. 22 during the district’s annual ceremony which took place this year at the new Fairview performing arts center. Forsythe has been teaching 12 years in the district. He received cash and prizes, including funds for professional development conferences, totaling more than $5,000.

The other finalists for the award were Melanie Kellam of McDonough Middle School and Tabatha Wesley of Timber Ridge Elementary School. They received more than $2,000 each.