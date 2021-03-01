Henry County schools honored for AP results

The Georgia Department of Education recognized nine of Henry County’s ten public high schools for exceptional student performance in Advanced Placement courses, district officials announced recently. The designation as an AP Honor School is based on testing data for the 2020 senior class.
There are eight categories for recognition, and at least one high school in Henry County earned AP Honors in five out of the eight categories: AP Access and Support, AP Humanities, AP Humanities Achievement, AP STEM, and AP STEM Achievement. Seven of the schools honored received recognition for more than one category. The schools that were cited include Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Hampton, Luella, McDonough, Ola, Stockbridge, Union Grove and Woodland high schools, along with the Academy for Advanced Studies.
