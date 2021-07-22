ajc logo
X

Henry County school district opens welcome center

The school district’s new welcome center.
Caption
The school district’s new welcome center.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
43 minutes ago

As families are gearing up for the start of a new school year, the Henry County Schools Welcome Center was officially unveiled July 14 to support newly enrolling families. The facility at 166 Holly Smith Drive in McDonough, housed in the district’s Learning and Support Center, is intended as a one-stop shop to help make a seamless transition into the school district at any time during the year.

New families will be able to receive in-person, phone or virtual support with enrollment and registration, bilingual translations, various district programs and services, and more. The center’s regular hours beginning July 19 will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News
1
High-tech needs for Henry County police approved
2
Police advisory group bylaws OK’d in Henry County
3
Henry County elections board action approved
4
Fairview rezoning recommended by advisory board
5
Measures approved for Henry County 911 office
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top