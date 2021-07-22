Henry County school district opens welcome center

As families are gearing up for the start of a new school year, the Henry County Schools Welcome Center was officially unveiled July 14 to support newly enrolling families. The facility at 166 Holly Smith Drive in McDonough, housed in the district’s Learning and Support Center, is intended as a one-stop shop to help make a seamless transition into the school district at any time during the year.
New families will be able to receive in-person, phone or virtual support with enrollment and registration, bilingual translations, various district programs and services, and more. The center’s regular hours beginning July 19 will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.