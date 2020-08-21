Henry County school board to adopt budget Aug. 24

The Henry County Board of Education is expected to adopt its final 2020-2021 budget Aug. 24. The tentative budget of $373,452,822 was adopt Aug. 10 at the board’s regular business meeting. That total is a nine-percent decrease from last year’s $407 million, the highest ever for the district. Officials reported that local ta revenue is up $8 million over last year, but state revenue is down $41.5 million.
There are no furloughs planned for the 2020-2021 school year, and commitments for additional school-level personnel investments for intervention services, fine arts and athletics will be honored. School budgets have been maintained, including funding for athletic and band transportation.
Fewer than one percent of school positions are on hold while waiting for actual enrollment determinations, while close to two and a half percent of district positions are frozen.