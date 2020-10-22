Henry County school board sets 2021 meeting schedule

The board will continue to meet the second Monday of each month as a rule, with the study session at 4 p.m., executive session at 6 p.m. and the business meeting at 7 p.m. The lone exception is April, when the meetings are scheduled for the third Monday due to spring break.

The board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6, to swear in new and re-elected members and also to select the chair and vice chair for the year. The board meets at the district’s administrative office building, 33 N. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough.