Henry County school board OK’s contract for graduation services

A $155,365 contract was approved Feb. 8 by the Henry County Board of Education for video, lighting, live-streaming and staging services for the district’s various high school graduations scheduled for this spring. All of the events will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the same location as last year’s delayed graduation ceremonies after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Southeast Staging Inc. submitted the approved bid, and officials stated that it is the same company which provided the services for last year’s graduation. Seniors are scheduled to receive their diplomas from the district’s 10 high schools in separate ceremonies between May 19 and 28 at the speedway, which is roomy enough to allow sufficient social distancing while permitting all interested family and friends to attend.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.