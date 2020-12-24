Henry County school board extends superintendent contract

The move essentially voids the three-year contract which was approved 12 months ago and puts a new three-year deal in place. Her $300,000 annual salary is unchanged under the new contract, which officially went into effect Dec. 15. Davis is the highest-paid public employee in Henry County, and if she remains at her post until the end of 2021 she will have served longer as superintendent than any of her three immediate predecessors.

Davis was hired by the school board in the fall of 2017.