Henry County school board delays Jan. return

Henry County public school students return to class Jan. 11.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Students in Henry County public schools will get a slightly later start in 2021. The Board of Education voted at its Dec. 14 regular meeting to approve an amended calendar for the 2020-2021 school year that has students returning to class Monday, Jan. 11, instead of during the previous week as originally scheduled.

The updated calendar now has Jan. 6-8 as teacher workdays, and there are additional teacher workdays set for Feb. 12, Mar. 12 and Apr. 23. Officials called these adjustments “a reflection of the desire of the school board, acknowledging complexity of the work and the demands on teachers to effectively plan for students.”

