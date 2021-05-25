Henry County school board approves expenditures

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its May 10 regular meeting to approve the annual renewal of a Chromebook web filtering system and teacher-administrator classroom management bundle. Officials said it has been used successfully in recent years and the agreement was near its expiration date. The cost of $139,650 is budgeted under the county’s E-SPLOST program.
Also approved was a $554,200 allocation for a continued and expanded partnership with the University of Virginia Partners for Leaders in Education for school leadership training and professional development, and a declaration of the result of the E-SPLOST referendum in March which passed with 68 percent of voters in favor.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.