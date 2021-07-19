ajc logo
X

Henry County school board approves $299K allocation

Two new policies for teachers and employees were approved.
Caption
Two new policies for teachers and employees were approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
24 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its July 12 regular meeting to approve the renewal of an annual agreement for a technology platform that runs the district’s “common formative assessment system.” That means it allows teachers and leaders to assess learning in real time and make instructional adjustments to accelerate student learning. The cost is $299,756 and funding is from the district’s SPLOST account.

In other business, the school board approved two new policies, regarding teacher evaluation appeals and employee leaves and absences, to come into compliance with state legislation that took effect July 1. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.

In Other News
1
Locust Grove council defers annexation decision
2
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
3
State contract to fund Henry County transit initiative
4
Subdivision plats approved in Locust Grove
5
Various measures approved by McDonough council
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top