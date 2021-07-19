Henry County school board approves $299K allocation

The Henry County Board of Education voted at its July 12 regular meeting to approve the renewal of an annual agreement for a technology platform that runs the district’s “common formative assessment system.” That means it allows teachers and leaders to assess learning in real time and make instructional adjustments to accelerate student learning. The cost is $299,756 and funding is from the district’s SPLOST account.
In other business, the school board approved two new policies, regarding teacher evaluation appeals and employee leaves and absences, to come into compliance with state legislation that took effect July 1. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.