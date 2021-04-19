Henry County road marker OK’d for pageant winner

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its April 6 regular meeting to authorize the installation of a road marker on Airline Road at Oglesby Bridge Road, near the Rockdale County line, in recognition of Gabrielle Brown, a Henry County resident who last November was crowned Junior National Miss Forestry Queen.
Brown is currently an honor student at Union Grove Middle School. Upon authorization from the commissioners, the Georgia Forestry Pageant and Educational Association will pay for the sign to be installed. The Georgia Forestry Pageant is the oldest in the state, dating back to the 1940s.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.