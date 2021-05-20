Henry County road closed for pipe replacement

A new road closure for repair work was announced May 17 by Henry County government officials. A portion of Honey Creek Road, from North Ola Road to Snapping Shoals Road, was scheduled to be closed to through traffic beginning May 18 for pipe replacement work, according to a statement on the county’s official Facebook page.
The full closure location is just west of the driveway to 674 Honey Creek Road. The closure is expected to remain in place until work is complete and the road can be reopened to thru traffic, according to officials who also released a map detailing the location and detour route.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.