Henry County reverses variance refusal

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Dec. 15 regular meeting to reverse a previous decision by the county’s Zoning Advisory Board. A request by Martie Murphy of Thomaston for a variance from development standards for 1.386 acres on Hwy. 81 West had been denied by the ZAB.
The applicant was seeking a reduction of front yard setback requirements in hopes of splitting an existing parcel. The commissioners voted unanimously to overturn the ZAB recommendation and approve the variance with two conditions.
In an unrelated agenda item, the board voted to table a resolution with proposed revisions to the county’s wrecker service policy and bring the matter back at the Jan. 6 meeting.