Henry County recreation dept. offering day camp

The Henry County Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its spring break camp, scheduled for April 5-9, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., at three locations: Heritage Park in McDonough, J.P. Moseley Recreation Center in Stockbridge, and Locust Grove Recreation Center.
Camp is open to ages 5-12. Cost for county residents is $100 for the first child and $90 for each additional child living in the same household. Cost for non-residents is $130. Registration can be completed at any of the three camp locations as well as Bear Creek Recreation Center in Hampton and Fairview Recreation Center in Stockbridge. Online registration is also available.
Information: hcprd.org.