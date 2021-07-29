ajc logo
Henry County police update school safety cameras

School safety cameras are operational.
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

School safety cameras are operational in the Ola, Stockbridge, Luella, Hampton and Union Grove school districts with more on the way, according to the Henry County Police Department. A statement posted on the official HCPD Facebook page listed 16 other schools that will have cameras becoming active for the upcoming school year, 13 of which are elementary schools.

Citations will be issued to drivers who exceed 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit only on days when school is in session, from one hour before school starts to one hour after the school day ends. Violators will receive notices in the mail, and a violation can be contested by emailing schoolzonesafety@co.henry.ga.us. The first day of school is Aug. 4.

