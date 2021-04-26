Henry County police to get more vehicles

The Henry County Police Department will be getting nine new Ford Explorer pursuit vehicles to strengthen its fleet. A $350,654 purchase from Wade Ford of Smyrna was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its April 6 regular meeting. That amount was based on the pricing provided by a state contract, and the funds will come from the county’s capital account.
As part of this purchase, the vehicles will be outfitted with lighting, consoles, radio equipment and printers. In unrelated county business, the commissioners approved a $387,047 contract with Vulcan Materials for various quarry stone items as needed by the county DOT and other departments.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.