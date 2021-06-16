Henry County police seek grant funds for body armor

ajc logo
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Police Department is seeking financial assistance in furnishing officers with protective gear. The department requested approval to apply for a Bureau of Justice Assistance Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest partnership, and that approval was given by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its June 2 regular meeting.

This grant would pay for 50 percent of the purchase of body armor for sworn officers. To qualify for the funding, the department is required to have a “mandatory wear” policy in effect regarding body armor, and that it be tailored to fit properly on male and female officers. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

