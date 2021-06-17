Henry County police renews deal on Fairview location

The Henry County Police Department’s presence in the Fairview/Ellenwood community will remain unchanged for at least another year. The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its June 2 regular meeting to approve a one-year lease for the department’s rented space in the Paradise Shoppes of Ellenwood retail center at the corner of East Atlanta Road and Fairview Road. Officers have been working out of that location since 2011.
The current lease expires at the end of June, and the new agreement increases the monthly rent from $8 to $9 per square foot. The total cost for rent and associated fees adds up to $1,537.67 per month, according to officials. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.