Henry County officials announce golf course repairs

According to a statement released June 9 on the county’s official Facebook page, the course is expected to reopen July 9. Course improvements include repairing cart paths, repairing irrigation timers, heads and piping, restructuring identified sand bunkers into sodded grass bunkers and adding sand to bunkers, clearing out low growing vegetation and debris as well as trimming up overgrown and dead limbs from trees. Information: cottonfieldsgolf.com.