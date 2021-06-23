ajc logo
Henry County officials announce golf course repairs

Cotton Fields Golf Course.
Cotton Fields Golf Course.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Cotton Fields Golf Course in McDonough, a public course which is owned and operated by Henry County government, is scheduled to be closed for nearly a month due to course maintenance and renovations.

According to a statement released June 9 on the county’s official Facebook page, the course is expected to reopen July 9. Course improvements include repairing cart paths, repairing irrigation timers, heads and piping, restructuring identified sand bunkers into sodded grass bunkers and adding sand to bunkers, clearing out low growing vegetation and debris as well as trimming up overgrown and dead limbs from trees. Information: cottonfieldsgolf.com.

