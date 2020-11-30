Henry County group planning for Boys and Girls Club

An inaugural advisory board has been named for the McDonough-Henry County Boys and Girls Club, as plans continue to form in advance of the club’s future opening. According to a written statement released by county officials, the advisory board met Oct. 27 and will continue to do so every two months, although due to the COVID-19 pandemic the opening date of the club is yet to be determined.
The board chair is Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons, who is credited with spearheading the effort to bring the Boys and Girls Club to the area. She said the club’s mission “is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”
Information: henrycounty-ga.org.