Henry County DA’s office clears backlog

The Henry County District Attorney’s Office announced March 15 that it has cleared its pre-indictment pandemic backlog, formally charging more than a thousand cases with a new safe grand jury procedure. After halting grand jury proceedings in March of 2020 when Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton declared a judicial emergency, District Attorney Darius Pattillo worked with Superior Court Judge Holly Veal and other court officials to create a new grand jury model that involved spreading jurors across multiple secure rooms in the courthouse while using an online platform to hear evidence while still voting in secret on indictments.