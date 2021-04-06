Henry County commissioners take action on road name

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 16 regular meeting to approve an honorary road topper for the late Spencer O’Neal, former pastor of Global Impact Christian Ministries, but to leave unchanged the official name of Red Oak Road, where the church is located.
The motion by Vivian Thomas passed 3-2 with Dee Clemmons and Bruce Holmes voting in opposition. Included in the motion was the renaming of a street at the county’s future aquatic center after Spencer, as well as the possibility of renaming the road at the church’s future home should it relocate.
