Henry County commissioners shuffle schedule

The Henry County Administration Building.
Henry County | 17 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

There have been a few schedule changes of late regarding meetings of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The regular meeting scheduled for Feb. 16 was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to a statement released a day earlier. Then a special called meeting was set for that same day, called by commissioners Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Holmes. But the other three commissioners — Gary Barham, Johnny Wilson and chair Carlotta Harrell — did not attend, so it was not called to order due to lack of a quorum. The March 2 regular meeting “has been postponed by the commission chair until March 9 due to a conflict,” according to a statement.

That meeting will be conducted virtually via WebEx.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

