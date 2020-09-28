Henry County commissioners reject tax penalty waiver request

A request for a waiver of $6,547.98 in interest and penalties on a hotel owner’s unpaid property tax bill was denied by the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The unanimous vote to deny came at the board’s Sept. 15 regular meeting. According to tax commissioner Michael Harris, a $39,486.18 tax bill was issued in September of 2019 for the Baymont hotel property at 855 Industrial Blvd. in McDonough, and it had not been paid as of the meeting.