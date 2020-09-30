Henry County commissioners OK police equipment expenditures

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to approve the purchase of 125 first responder kits for the Henry County Police Department utilizing coronavirus emergency supplemental funding. The HCPD was awarded $98,163 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and are spending $69,125 on this equipment at $553 per unit.
The board also approved a $338,153 contract with a Kentucky company for police uniforms for one year with two mutually agreed upon renewals. In an unrelated action, the board voted unanimously to approve a $104,733.21 allocation to replace the flooring in the county’s Department of Family and Children Services building in McDonough.