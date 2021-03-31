X

Henry County commissioners OK $1.6 million road contract

By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 meeting to approve a $1,597,848 bid from McLeRoy Inc. for construction of improvements to the intersection of Mill Road and Mt. Carmel Road, one of the county’s SPLOST projects.

The board also approved a $51,500 contract with Technaserv Corp. for structural repairs to a four-unit apartment building on George Street in Hampton that was purchased under the Neighborhood Stabilization Program to be rehabilitated and made available as rental property for low-income households. A contract with a Kentucky company to provide daily wear for Henry County Fire Department personnel was terminated because the company could not fulfill the required orders.

