Henry County commissioners make hospital board nominations

After approving some dozen board appointments in its two January meetings, the Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the submission of three nominees for a vacant seat on the county’s Hospital Authority. Unlike the other boards, the Hospital Authority approves its own appointments. State law dictates that the commissioners, as the county’s governing body, submit at least names for each open seat.
District 2 appointee Dr. Lillie Rochelle Lowery’s term has expired, and she was nominated to keep the seat. Other nominees included Dr. Demetrius Blackmon and Melissa Moore. Piedmont Henry Hospital is the county’s sole hospital.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.