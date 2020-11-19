Henry County commissioners beef up vehicle fleet

Henry County government’s vehicle fleet is getting a major overhaul. More than 50 new vehicles were approved for purchase by the Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 4 regular meeting. The list includes more than 40 Ford pickup trucks and vans as well as two Chevrolet vans, three John Deere earth-moving machines and three Kenworth dump trucks.
These vehicles will be utilized by the county’s transportation, stormwater, animal control, parks and recreation, senior services, judicial, extension services, airport and other departments. More than $2.6 million was allocated for these acquisitions using a combination of SPLOST funds, capital funds and stormwater funds. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.