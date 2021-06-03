Henry County commissioners approve transportation projects

Construction contracts for two major transportation projects were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting. The board accepted a $1.900,732.85 bid from McLeRoy Inc. for improvements at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Turner Church Road, as well as a $325,000 bid from GTG Traffic Signals for improvements at the intersection of Hwy. 155 and Greenwood Parkway.
Both projects are funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax. In an unrelated agenda item, the board approved a $274,435 contract with the Georgia Department of Human Services Community Services Block Grant program that requires no local match. The funds will be used to provide case management, nutrition and supportive services to low-income senior adults.
