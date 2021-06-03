Henry County commissioners approve transportation projects

Construction contracts for two major transportation projects were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 18 regular meeting. The board accepted a $1.900,732.85 bid from McLeRoy Inc. for improvements at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Turner Church Road, as well as a $325,000 bid from GTG Traffic Signals for improvements at the intersection of Hwy. 155 and Greenwood Parkway.